Vampyr Launch Trailer Brings the Pain, Ups the Stakes

The Vampyr launch trailer is here ahead of its June 5 release and, in keeping with the game’s marketing so far, it’s downtrodden, gloomy, and gives very little away. Still, there’s plenty to get your teeth stuck into should you want a taste of bloody battles and the like. Dracula’s got nothing on these guys.

Developers Dontnod, of Remember Me and Life is Strange fame, are accustomed to things being a little brighter and peppier than where we find our protagonist (if you want to call him) Dr. Jonathan Reid, a vampire stalking the streets of early-20th Century London.

Throughout the Vampyr launch trailer we’re treated to a series of shots that show off Reid’s bloodlust, including the effect it inevitably has on those around him. This isn’t going to be a game for the faint-hearted: werewolves, vampire hunters and some probable ear-grating Cockney accents will be skulking around in the shadows, eagerly awaiting to strike at the doctor-turned-vampire. The morality system, too, is at play in the launch trailer, with the good (or bad, depending on how you play) doctor treating a patient before being chased off by a crucifix-wielding stranger.

It may be a slight shame that we’ve been given very little in the way of gameplay for Vampyr, in fact, I can’t remember a big release with so much mystery shrouding its mechanics bar Death Stranding, but it all adds to the aesthetic. Vampyr is a game that, like the fanged bloodsuckers themselves, will creep up on you and catch you by surprise, necessitating another trip to the (blood) bank. Let’s hope it’s worth it.