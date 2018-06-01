PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Vampyr Launch Trailer Brings the Pain, Ups the Stakes

June 1, 2018Written by Bradley Russell

The Vampyr launch trailer is here ahead of its June 5 release and, in keeping with the game’s marketing so far, it’s downtrodden, gloomy, and gives very little away. Still, there’s plenty to get your teeth stuck into should you want a taste of bloody battles and the like. Dracula’s got nothing on these guys.

Developers Dontnod, of Remember Me and Life is Strange fame, are accustomed to things being a little brighter and peppier than where we find our protagonist (if you want to call him) Dr. Jonathan Reid, a vampire stalking the streets of early-20th Century London.

Throughout the Vampyr launch trailer we’re treated to a series of shots that show off Reid’s bloodlust, including the effect it inevitably has on those around him. This isn’t going to be a game for the faint-hearted: werewolves, vampire hunters and some probable ear-grating Cockney accents will be skulking around in the shadows, eagerly awaiting to strike at the doctor-turned-vampire. The morality system, too, is at play in the launch trailer, with the good (or bad, depending on how you play) doctor treating a patient before being chased off by a crucifix-wielding stranger.

It may be a slight shame that we’ve been given very little in the way of gameplay for Vampyr, in fact, I can’t remember a big release with so much mystery shrouding its mechanics bar Death Stranding, but it all adds to the aesthetic. Vampyr is a game that, like the fanged bloodsuckers themselves, will creep up on you and catch you by surprise, necessitating another trip to the (blood) bank. Let’s hope it’s worth it.

