Warhammer: Chaosbane in Development, Releasing for Consoles and PC

Today, Games Workshop and Eko Software have announced that their next console and PC game relating to the Warhammer license will be called Warhammer: Chaosbane. The game, which is currently in development by Eko Software, is the first action-RPG to take place in the Warhammer fantasy world. Chaosbane will take place in the Old World, a dark and bloody continent that’s been devastated by wars throughout its history.

In Warhammer: Chaosbane, players will be able to play as a human, a high elf, a wood elf, or a dwarf as they travel through and experience various iconic locations known to the Warhammer world, including the cursed city of Praag, Nuln, and the old capital of the Empire. No other information about the game has been announced just yet, but E3 could bring more information, so make sure to stay tuned for any updates.

In other Warhammer video game news, the latest game to feature the iconic world, Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr, has been delayed just a bit from its June 5 release to a vaguer, “later this summer” date. For more on that, check out below:

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr is an ambitious action-RPG, with vast and complex mechanics. With such an immense gameplay experience – entirely redesigned for console players – the development studio, Neocore, will need additional time to perfect the game’s unique functionalities, such as local multiplayer and procedural map generation. In order to ensure the best possible quality of the game, the development team is taking this extra time to refine the final details of the game.

We’ll have more information on Warhammer: Chaosbane as its released.