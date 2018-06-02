Final Fantasy XV ‘Party Pack’ DLC and Update Coming Next Week

Final Fantasy XV‘s Japanese Twitter account has shared some information about the game’s upcoming Party Pack downloadable content and update.

We’re told that the Party Pack will release on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Tuesday, June 5. The DLC will contain items that are exclusive to Final Fantasy XV‘s multiplayer expansion, Comrades, and will include the following avatar costume items:

Birthday Glasses

Masks Noctis Gladiolus Prompto Ignis



A new game update will go live on Thursday, June 7, which will include a new recipe, the ability to skip cutscenes in the third chapter and other requested parts, and the usual bug fixes and improvements.

We expect patch notes to become available nearer the time so check back for more details.

Final Fantasy XV will continue to receive story DLC through summer 2019. In case you missed it, here’s what Square Enix has planned:

Episode 1 – Ardyn: Learn more about Ardyn’s struggles and the resentment he harbored toward Lucis for thousands of years. The story also touches upon his differences with the Astrals. Episode Side Story – Aranea: This side story depicts the Starscourge from the Niflheim’s perspective. Here we see the final day of the Empire from a brand new light, which is also Aranea’s worst day. Episode 2 – Lunafreya: This episode focuses on Lunafreya’s battle to save her loved ones, which ultimately changes the destiny dealt to the Lucian King. Episode 3 – Noctis: After parting ways with the Astrals, Noctis must face a final battle in an attempt to better serve his people.

