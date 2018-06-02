EA Outlines E3 Program for Anthem, Expect More Gameplay and Behind-the-Scenes Look

You’ve seen a brief teaser and we’ve given you an idea of what you can expect when Electronic Arts brings Anthem to E3 this year. However, that’s not all the developer intends to showcase. EA has now outlined its entire program dedicated to the game, which offers a behind-the-scenes look at Anthem‘s development, new gameplay showcase, developer insights, and more.

Without further ado, here’s what you’ll see at EA Play:

1. A New Trailer That’s right, we’re delivering an unseen trailer that delves into the dangerous world of Anthem. You’ll get a glimpse into the story, characters, and monsters that bring the game to life. 2. More Gameplay Last year we showed off some of the core gameplay that you can expect from Anthem – flying, fighting, and of course, collecting loot. And this year we’re happy to show off some more. Tune in to see it all. 3. Combat Showcase One thing we’ll be showing in-depth this time around is combat. The power of the Javelin exosuit will be on full display as players take on the most ferocious enemies seen yet. 4. Developer Insights The dev team at BioWare has been hard at work, and now they’re ready to show it off in-person. Hear some of the guiding principles that have shaped the development of Anthem as BioWare General Manager Casey Hudson, Executive Producer Mark Darrah, and Lead Writer Cathleen Rootsaert take the stage. 5. A Look Behind The Curtain Along with hearing from the developers themselves, we’ll be showing off some of the concept and production art of Anthem. You’ll get a chance to see the craftsmanship that has built this incredible world from the ground up.

The program kicks off at 11 am PDT on Saturday, June 9. You can watch the livestream right here at PlayStation LifeStyle, following which EA will release more details about the game and its features.

[Source: EA]