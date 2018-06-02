God of War Retains Its Crown in May’s UK Retail Charts, Detroit: Become Human Off to a Good Start

Sony Santa Monica’s God of War has claimed yet another number one spot in UK’s retail charts. Despite seeing a natural drop in sales during its second month, the game was the best-selling title in the region, beating competition from new releases including Dark Souls: Remastered and Detroit: Become Human.

Sony also managed to retain its position as the top publisher in May, with Nintendo coming second. Quantic Dream’s Detroit: Become Human certainly helped as it rounded up the top five for the month despite being on shelves for only two days when Gfk finalized its report.

Nintendo Switch also managed to increase its market share in the country. Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze re-entered the sales chart, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is still doing well. In terms of market value, the Switch has now overtaken Microsoft’s Xbox One.

Elsewhere, Ubisoft’s Far Cry 5 continues to experience strong sales but Bandai Namco’s Dark Souls Remastered, which rounded up the top ten, saw lower sales compared to Dark Souls III‘s first month sales figures.

Here are UK’s top ten games for May 2018:

God of War FIFA 18 Far Cry 5 Donkey Kong County: Tropical Freeze Detroit: Become Human State of Decay 2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Fallout 4 Lego Marvel Superheroes 2 Dark Souls Remastered

Stay tuned for the US retail report, which we’ll publish when NPD releases May figures.

[Source: MCV]