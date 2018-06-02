Square Enix No Longer Working on GO Game Series

Square Enix’s Montreal branch has revealed to PCGamesInsider that the studio is abandoning its GO franchise as demand for premium mobile games has dwindled.

Hitman GO and Lara Croft GO also saw PlayStation 4, PS Vita, and PC releases but despite earning good revenue and critical success, Square Enix doesn’t see a future for the series.

“I have to say no [we’re not working on other GO games], I’m sorry,” said Studio Head Patrick Naud. “Despite the critical success and the great revenue we’ve had, it’s sad to see that our games are only played by a small slither of the population because of the price point.”

Naud blames the decline in demand for premium games on high-quality free-to-play titles. “A lot of people consume mobile games only and they have all these options, all these games; why should they invest money in this one unless they’re very convinced?” he posited.

Square Enix Montreal still plans to make new mobile games, however. “If we are to work on a known IP, our treatment will somewhat reinvent that IP,” Naud continued. “If we are to work on a new genre, our treatment – I hope – will be a style that’s cloned by everyone else.”

[Source: PCGamesInsider via PocketGamer]