Looks Like EA Vancouver’s Star Wars Game Will Include Single-Player Mode

Although the high-profile closure of Visceral Games and the canning of Amy Hennig’s Star Wars project came down to EA wanting a more multiplayer-centric game, it seems that the company isn’t giving up on single player entirely.

A new job listing (thanks, Wccftech) for EA Vancouver’s Star Wars team suggests that the game will feature a single-player narrative. The advert for a Lead Online Designer states:

Responsibilities Partner with the Creative Director, Game Director and Online Producer to define and execute on the vision for a unique online experience

Lead the design, execution and tuning of all online game modes, social experiences and live service features.

Work with the Creative Director, Game Director and Lead Writer to align all connected features with the single-player narrative and gameplay into a cohesive experience

into a cohesive experience Drive the balancing and tuning of all connected features based on focus testing, metrics, telemetry and other feedback

Spearhead the evolution, execution and tuning of the game’s features and economy in a live service environment together with the Live Team

Champion the vision for the connected experience and live services

Track, analyse and communicate on forward-looking trends and player-desired features in online gaming and live services

Actively communicate progress, risks and challenges to key stakeholders across the team

Not much is known about EA Vancouver’s Star Wars project. Most of the information available online has been extracted from various job descriptions and brief company statements.

We’ll update our readers if there are any developments.

(Note: the image featured above is from Visceral’s cancelled project. No images from EA Vancouver’s game are currently available)