Capcom’s Latest Extension of Deep Down’s Trademark Suggests That It Hasn’t Abandoned the Game

It’s been more than five years since we first saw a glimpse of Capcom’s new IP, Deep Down, but information about the game remains scant. Initially, the developer kept assuring fans that it was still in development and that a beta was being worked on, followed by a number of delays and then total silence.

Over the last couple of years, Capcom has been extending Deep Down‘s trademark but since the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) only allows five extensions, a brand new trademark was filed last year. Yesterday, the USPTO approved Capcom’s second request to extend the latest trademark, suggesting that Deep Down may still be in development.

The authority requires filers to show “good cause” for extensions beyond the first six-month extension, which means Capcom isn’t just filing applications randomly.

“A mere assertion that the applicant is engaged in ongoing efforts is not sufficient; the efforts must be specified,” reads a USPTO manual. “If an extension request does not include a showing of good cause, or if the showing of good cause in an extension request is deemed insufficient, the ITU staff will issue an Office action denying the extension.”

Will Capcom finally surprise us at E3?

[Source: USPTO via DualShockers]