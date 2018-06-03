Insurgency: Sandstorm’s Console Versions Have Been Delayed

New World Interactive has announced that the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of Insurgency: Sandstorm have been pushed to the first half of 2019. Although the studio planned to launch the game on consoles alongside PC this September, we’re told that the developers need more time to polish the experience.

In a note addressed to fans, New World Interactive wrote:

It’s important that we ensure we deliver an overall solid experience that is as bug free and stable as possible regardless of platform. Rest assured we still have every intention to expand our community to console, it’s just going to need to take a little more time. We know this may be disappointing news to some of you. We’ve been shown a lot of love (especially recently) from console players who are hankering for a kind of hardcore gameplay like the one we provide. We want our new console audience to have a great first impression, and feel strongly that the extra time will better allow us to accomplish this.

Insurgency: Sandstorm will release for $29.99 on PC. It’s likely to cost the same on consoles but we’ll find out nearer the time.

[Source: New World Interactive]