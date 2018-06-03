Metal Gear Survive’s Future Updates Will Introduce New Enemies and Epic Equipment

Konami has said that it’ll be introducing new updates to Metal Gear Survive starting this month, which will introduce new enemies, epic equipment, and more. In a blog on its website, the developer briefly outlined its plans as follows:

June

– Increase Login Bonuses (already in effect)

– “The Encounter 1964” Event (starting June 12th)

– Improve rules for Salvage Missions

– Improve rules for Rescue Missions

– Add new rule: Resource Hunt Mission

– Improve network stability

– Adjustment of the Reward Drop Amount (CO-OP) Future Updates

– New Epic equipment

– New Accessories (Head/Suit)

– Increase the max limit for equipment strength

– New Events

– New Enemies

Further details and update schedules will be released in due course. Konami says that schedules are subject to change but it’ll continue fixing bugs and glitches irrespective of any changes.

The latest Salvage and Rescue rule changes that have been applied to version 1.10 and are currently in effect are as follows:

Salvage Mission

– Added countermeasures against inactive players.

– Mission will now be automically complete if players reach S Rank for the total Iris Energy Extracted

– Withdrawal Request command is not allowed (Quick Match only) Rescue Mission

– Added countermeasures against inactive players. * You can still use the Withdrawal Request in Private Match as usual.

For more on Metal Gear Survive, check out our previous coverage.

[Source: Konami]