Red Dead Redemption 2 Preorder Bonuses Have Leaked, Include GTA$

A now-deleted listing on Microsoft’s online store has ended up leaking Red Dead Redemption 2‘s preorder bonuses. It looks like the details were revealed ahead of time because we couldn’t find any other listings online and Microsoft was quick to remove its page. However, the blooper was discovered a little too late as the information had already started making rounds.

Without further ado, here’s what you’ll get if you preorder Read Dead Redemption 2:

• The War Horse

• The Outlaw Survival Kit

• Cash Bonus for Red Dead Redemption 2 Story Mode

• Bonus GTA$500,000 to spend immediately in Grand Theft Auto Online. In addition, pre-order by July 31, 2018 to get an exclusive Treasure Map for Red Dead Redemption 2 Story Mode.

To avail the GTA$500,000 bonus, the listing directed players to preorder the game through the Microsoft Store, and then specifically search for “$500,000 for Grand Theft Auto Online” to download right away. It’s unclear if any of this is exclusive to Microsoft’s storefront but we’ll find out in due course when listings officially go live across the board.

It’s also possible that these bonuses only apply to digital purchases, and aren’t included in physical preorders.

We’ll update our readers as soon as we have more information.

[Source: Reddit]