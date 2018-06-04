Destiny 2: Forsaken is the September Expansion, Year 2 Reveal Teaser Released

Ahead of tomorrow’s Destiny 2 Year 2 reveal live stream, Bungie released the name of the September expansion and showed a brief teaser of what we can expect. Destiny 2: Forsaken seems to focus on the Reef, the derelict home of the Awoken that played a major role throughout the story of the first Destiny. The teaser shows presumably the player’s Guardian and Cayde 6 flying in and landing in the purple-hued Reef. As they walk forward, the scene cuts to the Destiny 2: Forsaken logo.

Despite the teaser being extremely short, fans are already dissecting it frame by frame to glean any possible information they can. Players have spotted, The Last Word, a favorite six-shooter from Destiny 1, making a return in the hands of the Guardian. There’s also an ammo bandoleer around their waist (along with some new armor for the Hunter).

Tomorrow, the second year of Destiny 2 will be revealed. Join us on June 5 at 9am Pacific.https://t.co/1521iaMOluhttps://t.co/jEQFtjqYlU pic.twitter.com/ntS023IWNB — Bungie (@Bungie) June 4, 2018

This expansion focusing on Cayde seems to make sense, as Curse of Osiris centered on Ikora and Warmind featured Zavala. Coming back around to Cayde, that wraps up the full Vangaurd trio. It’s also likely Forsaken could see the return of fan favorite characters connected to the Reef, such as Variks, Mara Sov, Petra Venj, and Prince Uldren. The Reef in Destiny 1 teased the idea of friendly Fallen, but never explored them outside of Variks as a vendor. Many are also hoping that resident Hive expert, Eris Morn, returns. While she’s been mentioned, she hasn’t been seen since before the Red Legion’s attack on the Tower at the start of Destiny 2. With so little to go on, there are a lot of assumptions and theories being thrown around, but we won’t get concrete facts until tomorrow.

At the end of the teaser, fine print notes that the Destiny 2 base game, along with Expansions 1 and 2 (Curse of Osiris and Warmind) are required to play Forsaken. No further details have been given at this time, but this is in line with how The Taken King moved the Destiny experience forward as a yearly expansion. Expect Bungie to address this footnote soon.

Destiny 2 will also see the long awaited return of Faction Rallies tomorrow following the conclusion of the live stream. The occasional event has changed in some big ways to make your Faction choice more meaningful and to create a unique gameplay experience.

What do you think of the title of Destiny 2: Forsaken? What do you think we’ll see on tomorrow’s live stream?