Devil May Cry 5 Domain Registered

Here we go folks. The Devil May Cry 5 rumor mill is starting to get some traction. Last week, we’ve received a bit of a clue that the game is indeed on the way. The clue was provided by none other than Daniel Southworth. Apart from voicing the character Vergil in the DMC series, Southworth is also known for accidentally outing upcoming projects in the past. That’s not the only source we have on this. Devil May Cry series director Hideaki Itsuno also tweeted to fans that “The project is fine. Please expect!”

While we’re waiting for Capcom to give us a proper announcement for Devil May Cry 5, another encouraging sign just popped up. On May 17, the domain name DevilMayCry5.com was registered by an unknown entity under the Onamae domain registrar. Just to be clear on this, folks, Onamae is the same registrar used by Capcom for their MonsterHunterWorld.com and ResidentEvil7.com domains. Hm, so they are not unknown after all.

As we’ve already mentioned about a week back, Devil May Cry 5 should not be confused with the release of DmC.

This is all we know for the time being, guys. It’s safe to assume that the E3 2018 (which runs from June 12 to June 14), will bring more info on this. Also, when it comes to Capcom, we’ve recently learned that the company may announce a Resident Evil 2 remake at the show as well.

[Source: Gematsu and Resetera]