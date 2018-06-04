UK Sales Chart: FIFA 18 Claims Top Spot, Detroit: Become Human Slides Into Second

The UK sales chart for last week were made available today, and despite releasing some time ago, FIFA 18 has sold well enough to catapult itself back into the top spot for highest selling games of the week. The newly released Detroit: Become Human did well enough to take the #2 spot on the list, with Far Cry 5 and God of War also selling well enough to keep their spots in the top five overall. As for FIFA 18, perhaps it’s the games recent World Cup content has it selling well once again, but whatever it is, it will likely keep up as long as there aren’t a ton of new titles releasing. As for the rest of the list, a lot of the usual suspects remain, with Overwatch, Grand Theft Auto V, and Assassin’s Creed Origins all landing inside the top 20.

Here are the 20 best-selling games through retail stores in the UK for the week ending June 2, 2018, according to GfK Chart-Track:

1. FIFA 18

2. Detroit: Become Human

3. Far Cry 5

4. God of War

5. SEGA Mega Drive Classics

6. Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary

7. Overwatch: Game of the Year Edition

8. State of Decay 2

9. Dark Souls Remastered

10. Fallout 4

11. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

12. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2

13. Grand Theft Auto V

14. Assassin’s Creed Origins

15. Sea of Thieves

16. Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds

17. Super Mario Odyssey

18. DOOM

19. The Sims 4

20. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

For more on the best seller, make sure to check out our FIFA 18 review:

FIFA 18 is an incredible football game that has something to offer every gamer. There’s a very human and relatable story to be found in Alex Hunter’s latest chapter, and those who just want polished gameplay will find just that in its many different modes. In addition, anyone who is a fan of the beautiful game will want to check out this year’s installment.

