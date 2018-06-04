WB Games to Reveal Something Before the Big E3 2018 Showcase

The last time we saw Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment (WB Games), the company released Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery on Android and iOS. While the game has an abysmal 43 on Metacritic for iOS (and the Android version has yet to be scored), WB took to Twitter Monday, June 4, to give us a little tease, simply writing, “Let the countdown begin.” It seems WB Games has planned a live stream for Thursday, June 7 at 10 AM PST / 1 PM EST / 6 PM BST.

Avalanche Software gave us Cars 3: Driven to Win on June 13 of last year, and it seems that studio primarily works on Disney IP, so it’s possible we could see Avalanche announce something. Monolith Productions released Middle-earth: Shadow of War on October 10 of last year, and the game’s DLC, “Desolation of Mordor,” dropped on May 8, so we probably won’t see another Middle-earth game for a while. NetherRealm Studios launched Injustice 2 on November 14 of last year, so it’s unlikely we’ll see another Injustice game, especially considering Injustice 2: Legendary Edition was released on March 27 of this year. Shiver Entertainment released Scribblenauts Showdown earlier this year on March 6, so we probably won’t see anything from Shiver. Traveller’s Tales (a subsidiary of TT Games) will release Lego The Incredibles and Lego DC Super-Villians on June 15 and October 16 of this year, respectively. But Lego games seem to come out every few months, so maybe TT Games will unveil yet another Lego title.

Though Batman: Arkham VR was the last Batman game released by Rocksteady Studios, the last main entry in the Batman franchise, Arkham Knight, was released on June 23, 2015. Not counting the re-release of Arkham City and Arkham Asylum in the Batman: Return to Arkham bundle package — developed by Virtuous and released on October 18, 2016 — it’s been nearly three years since we got beat up thugs and drive the Batmobile in Gotham City. It’s possible WB Games could announce a new Batman game, but it’s also possible WB Games could reveal Mortal Kombat 11. On May 10, Ed Boon, Mortal Kombat’s director, took to Twitter to say, “You know what ELSE would be kool…..?” Another Mortal Kombat is just as likely as another Batman.

We’ll know on Thursday, June 7. Head over to the WB Games site to watch the live presentation when it airs at 10 AM PST / 1 PM EST / 6 PM BST.