Jurassic World Content Announced for Rocket League

Everyone’s favorite “soccer with race cars” game is getting ready to add dinosaurs to the mix, alongside the superheroes and WWE paraphernalia of course. Announced via a press release, developer Psyonix has unveiled a Jurassic World Rocket League DLC car pack. The pack includes the obligatory, licensed Jeep Wrangler, along with a bunch of other little collectible customization items.

Per the press release, the contents of the Jurassic World Car Pack are as follows:

The Jurassic Jeep ® Wrangler Battle-Car – equipped with a Jurassic World Decal for the Blue team and a Jurassic Park Decal for the Orange team

T. rex Goal Explosion

Jurassic Park Hard Hat Topper

Jurassic Park, Jurassic World, and Mr. DNA Player Banners

Jurassic World, Jurassic Park, and InGen Flags

This DLC pack is of course timed with the upcoming Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom movie, which is set to hit theaters on June 22. The Jurassic World car pack for Rocket League drops for all platforms on June 18, and will cost $1.99.

Fans of Jurassic World will have plenty of gaming content to dive into this summer. Along with the Rocket League DLC, a full park-building sim is coming to consoles in Jurassic World Evolution in a matter of days.