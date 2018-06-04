Metal Max Xeno Rides Into North America in September

Earlier today, Kadokawa Games announced that Metal Max Xeno will be releasing in North America on September 25, 2018, with a European release planned for just three days later on September 28th. The RPG, which released in Japan in April 2018, has players piloting various machines in a post-apocalyptic world.

For those unfamiliar, Metal Max Xeno is a role-playing game that mainly deals with humanity’s imminent extinction. After a highly advanced computer became self-aware, it took over humankind and destroyed everyone who opposed it. This vast destruction gave rise to an ambitious victim named Talis, which must now find a way to defeat a new world run by ruthless machines. Previously, Kadokawa has announced that players will be able to customize their tanks by using special Trait Chips that they obtain from defeating enemies. For more on that, check out below:

Trait Chips are special items that can be equipped to the Trait Socket of a tank’s chassis. By equipping a Trait Chip, the tank becomes stronger and you can uniquely tune up it up. Trait Chips can be obtained from defeated enemies as item drops, as well as from relics stored in containers. There are two types of Trait Chips: the active types that increase the attack patterns you can choose in battle and are selected on your own, and the passive types that improves performance by simply equipping. Equip your Trait Chips while considering the chassis’ basic performance and the current vehicle equipment.

Metal Max Xeno will release on September 25, 2018, in North America and September 28, 2018, in Europe.