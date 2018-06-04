Say Hello to the Bouncer, the New Fortnite Item Coming Your Way Very Soon

If you’re looking to get an extra spring in your step once you leap off the Battle Bus in Fortnite: Battle Royale, look no further than the Bouncer, a new Fortnite item that appears to be heading to the game as soon as this week.

The Bouncer has officially been announced and will come next update (Content Update) pic.twitter.com/H5dJ2G0V2q — Fortnite: Battle Royale Leaks (@FNBRLeaks) June 4, 2018

This week’s Fortnite menu, complete with the typical Message of the Day, reveals the Bouncer as soon as you boot up the game. Officially mooted to be ‘coming soon’, the item’s description reads: “Place this pad for a big bounce boost – no fall damage!”

The Bouncer, which is a pad with four directional arrows on a blue base, appears to be a trap item that could both help or hinder friend and foe alike. Need to bounce your way out of dodge? The Bouncer is your friend. Need to leap tall buildings in a single bound (a must for Fortnite’s superhero theme)? Deploy a Bouncer and you’ll be up, up and away in no time.

Previously, a similar item enabled you to reach for the skies to your heart’s content. The directional jump pad carried with it much the same method of moving around in Save The World mode, but was eventually removed from the game. Battle Royale, meanwhile, currently has a Launch Pad, which does exactly as you’d expect, but it is not yet known if that will continue to be scaled back, as it was in a March 2018 update.

For now, though, we’ve got a short wait to go until we get our hands on yet another new Fortnite item. Excited?