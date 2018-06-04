ONRUSH Giveaway – Win One of Ten (10) Codes for the Game

ONRUSH is a vehicular combat racing game that takes the best aspects of arcade racers and fills that with special abilities and explosions. Pair all of that with some gorgeous visuals and environments, and you’ve got the next great game from a development team that is more than familiar with the nuances of the racing genre. Want to get your hands on ONRUSH yourself? Thanks to the kind folks over at Codemasters, we’ve got ten PS4 codes for our ONRUSH giveaway, just for PlayStation LifeStyle readers.

Ten (10) Grand Prize Winners:

One (1) NA PS4 code for ONRUSH

How to Enter the ONRUSH Giveaway

Entry is simple. Visit our Facebook page and comment, like, and share the giveaway post. You can also head over to our Twitter (@PSLifeStyle) to follow us and retweet the giveaway tweet. And finally, simply drop a comment below. Tell us what your favorite vehicle in a game is and why, or just talk a little shop about ONRUSH and why you want to play it. Our readers are our most important asset, so we want to hear from you. We’re spreading the winners out across our site and social media platforms, so be sure to enter all of them for a bigger chance to win.

Giveaway is for NA PSN codes only. Must have an NA PSN account to redeem the code.

The giveaway is running through Thursday, June 7, and we’ll be selecting the winners on Friday, June 8. If you are selected as a winner, we will be reaching out to you through your contact information on the channel you won from (Facebook, Twitter, Disqus email). Please make sure your Disqus email is up to date and accurate to receive the notification email.

Our giveaway is live ahead of tomorrow’s embargo, but stay tuned for our ONRUSH review to see what we thought of Codemasters’ latest game.

Good luck in our ONRUSH giveaway!