Not All Bad for KONAMI, PES 2019 Roster Expanded With FC Schalke 04

Konami just informed us that it has formed a partnership with prominent Bundesliga team, FC Schalke 04 for PES 2019, the latest installment in the PES series. Only a few days ago the publisher Konami confirmed that the well-known German club Borussia Dortmund ended its licensing agreement one year ahead of schedule. Coupled with Liverpool that makes two major licensing departures from Konami’s soccer game.

“We are thrilled to welcome FC Schalke 04 to the KONAMI family,” said Jonas Lygaard, Senior Director for Brand and Business Development at Konami Digital Entertainment B.V. “Schalke is an ambitious club both on and off the pitch, and it is the perfect club to add to our roster of partnerships. We’re delighted to partner with such fellow eSports aficionados and look forward to them competing in our eSports tournaments and working alongside us as we help expand the industry, taking football gaming to new fans.”

Founded in 1904, Schalke 04 has been European Champions, 7 times German Championship winners and 5 times German Cup winners. The club finished second in the German league this season, and both soccer and PES fans will no doubt appreciate that.

PES 2019 is scheduled to launch on August 28, 2018 in the US and August 30, 2018 globally.