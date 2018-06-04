Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered Launching in July

THQ Nordic announced today that Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered will launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC next month on July 3, 2018. After leaking earlier this year and then formally being announced in March, it looks like THQ is nearly ready to finally bring fans back to the red planet.

According to THQ Nordic, the game will feature fully reworked graphical features as well as textures, combining to make a more pleasing map. Shadow rendering and lighting have also been improved, along with shader and postprocessing getting a rework in an effort to make the game look as good as possible. THQ Nordic also revealed that the game will have native 4K support, allowing players to explore Mars in the most ideal conditions yet.

Here’s how THQ Nordic describes the upcoming game, and some features fans can expect to see:

About Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered

Set 50 years after the climactic events of the original Red Faction, Red Faction: Guerrilla allows players to assume the role of an insurgent fighter with the newly re-established Red Faction movement, battling for liberation from the oppressive Earth Defense Force. Red Faction: Guerrilla still defines the limits of destruction-based gameplay with a huge open world, fast-paced guerrilla-style combat, and true physics-based destruction.Features Open World Guerrilla Warfare – You decide who, when, where and how to battle. Utilize guerrilla tactics, improvised weaponry, and modified vehicles to lead insurgent attacks on EDF targets. Launch attacks based on your own gameplay style, take on missions in any order you choose, and engage in destructive activities to weaken the EDF’s grip on Mars.

– You decide who, when, where and how to battle. Utilize guerrilla tactics, improvised weaponry, and modified vehicles to lead insurgent attacks on EDF targets. Launch attacks based on your own gameplay style, take on missions in any order you choose, and engage in destructive activities to weaken the EDF’s grip on Mars. Strategic Destruction – Use destruction to your tactical advantage, setting ambushes or chain reaction explosions to attack enemy strongholds and permanently modify the game environment. Leverage fully-dynamic physics-based destruction to improvise on the fly: blow holes in a wall or floor to set an ambush or escape, take out a staircase to stop your pursuers, or drive vehicles through blown-out walls.

– Use destruction to your tactical advantage, setting ambushes or chain reaction explosions to attack enemy strongholds and permanently modify the game environment. Leverage fully-dynamic physics-based destruction to improvise on the fly: blow holes in a wall or floor to set an ambush or escape, take out a staircase to stop your pursuers, or drive vehicles through blown-out walls. Evolving & Emergent Gameplay – Carve your path through an ever-changing landscape as you improvise your combat tactics, mixing gameplay styles, vehicles, weapons and explosives to defeat the EDF.

– Carve your path through an ever-changing landscape as you improvise your combat tactics, mixing gameplay styles, vehicles, weapons and explosives to defeat the EDF. Epic Sci-Fi Setting – Explore the huge, unforgiving Martian landscape, from the desolate mining outpost of Parker to the gleaming EDF capital city of Eos; then tear through the fully destructible open-world environments swarming with EDF forces, Red Faction resistance fighters, and the downtrodden settlers caught in the cross-fire.

– Explore the huge, unforgiving Martian landscape, from the desolate mining outpost of Parker to the gleaming EDF capital city of Eos; then tear through the fully destructible open-world environments swarming with EDF forces, Red Faction resistance fighters, and the downtrodden settlers caught in the cross-fire. Multiplayer Combat – There is no place to hide when you put your guerrilla warfare skills to the test in a variety of highly destructive multiplayer combat modes.

Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered will launch on July 3, 2018, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.