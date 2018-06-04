Sony Teases New Game Announcements Leading up to E3 Showcase

E3 2018 is fast approaching, and with Sony already detailing ways for fans to be able to check out what they have to offer from around the world, earlier today they revealed that they would be revealing things this week in preparation for they big E3 2018 Showcase. Starting Wednesday, June 6 at 8 am PST, Sony will be taking to their live website, Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook to help count down to E3 with some brand new game announcements.

According to the company, things will kick off on Wednesday, when they will be announcing a brand new PlayStation 4 game that also comes with PSVR support. Things don’t stop there, as they have new game announcements and release date reveals planned for the entire week, culminating on June 10 when they will reveal a PSVR title that has been eagerly anticipated. You can check out the full schedule for the releases below:

Announce: New PS4 Game With PS VR Support Release Date for an Upcoming Worldwide Studios Title Announce: New PS4 Game Announce: New PS VR Game Details: An Eagerly Anticipated Game Comes to PS VR

While Sony’s E3 plans may be a bit more subdued this year, it seems like they’ll still be aiming to wow fans by revealing a ton of new stuff leading up to the big show. Will you be watching? Let us know below and tell us what you hope to see announced.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]