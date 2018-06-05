Code Vein Launches in September, Collector’s Edition Revealed

After teasing that they would unveil the release date for Code Vein earlier this week, Bandai Namco has done just that, revealing via a brand new trailer that the action RPG will be launching on September 28, 2018, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out the brand new release date trailer for the game below.

While this might be a bit later than the supposed July 2018 date that leaked earlier this month, it’s still relatively close enough for fans to likely get excited about. Alongside the release date, Bandai Namco has also revealed that anyone who preorders the game from participating retailers will be gifted with three crossover weapons from Bandai Namco’s other IP, God Eater. Players will also receive access to the special blood veil Venous Claw and the Accessory Set, which includes communication stamps for multiplayer, customization elements, and a blood code that offers special characteristics to its owners.

Additionally, Bandai Namco has also announced a collector’s edition of the game is available for players. In it, players will find the base game, an exclusive 17cm figurine of Mia Karnstein with her deadly Blood Veil, digital content with access to the original soundtrack, a digital art book, and in-game customization sets for the players. The collector’s edition of the game is also available for preorder now.

For more on Code Vein, check out some new details about a new map and attack that were revealed recently:

The newest Blood Veil, the Ivy Blood Veil, unleashes a swift attack that produce thorns that emerge from the ground and pierce enemies from afar. The Ivy Blood Veil joins the previously announced Hound, Ogre, and Stinger Veils. All Blood Veils will offer their own attack power and range of use, and players will be able to swap out Veils as they go to allow for more strategic battles. As for the map, The Ridge of Frozen Souls is described as a “harrowing mountain pass” complete with limited visibility, narrow ledges, deep snow, and ice-covered caves. Players will also have to fight against a massive armored enemy found deep within the Ridge. The imposing enemy is fast, has rocket boosters attached to its back, and also comes equipped with a heavy shield to rush players down with.

Code Vein will release on September 28, 2018, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.