Check Out a Brief Clip of Team Sonic Racing Screenshots Gameplay

After revealing the game and announcing that it would be releasing during the winter, Sega has begun releasing more information about the upcoming Team Sonic Racing. Today, a brief gameplay clip of some racing action from the game has surfaced, as well as a new batch of screenshots showcasing various characters in their cars.

You can check out the brief gameplay clip below:

In the newly released clip from Kotaku UK’s Laura Kate Dale, fans will not only get a brief look at the gameplay for the upcoming racer, but also at how some powerups work when trying to grab first place against some other players. The screenshots (below) also highlight various other stages that the game will presumably feature, while also giving us a look at the variety of vehicles players will be able to choose from before they go out and race.

Preorders for the game are available starting today, and here’s an overview of Team Sonic Racing, courtesy of Sega:

Team Sonic Racing lets fans speed through vibrant circuits from the Sonic Universe as Sonic, Shadow, Tails, and more while taking part in an electrifying multiplayer racing competition. Compete solo or play with up to 12 drivers online in various exhilarating single and multiplayer game modes, including Grand Prix, Time Trial, Team Adventure and more. With unique character types, game modes, and car customization options, Team Sonic Racing blends the best elements of racing games. Key Features: Online Multiplayer & Local Co-Op Modes – 12 players per race, 4 player split screen, and various offline / online race modes including Grand Prix Mode, Exhibition Mode, Time-Trial and Team Adventure Mode.

Team Racing – Race as a team, win as a team. Use various team moves to assist your teammates, knock out opponents and unleash your Team Ultimate.

Performance & Skin Customization – Alter the appearance and handling of your vehicle.

Wisps – 14 spectacular offensive and defensive items to help overcome rival teams and get ahead!

Adventure Mode – Unique story experience where players are introduced to basic game features and characters.

Various Characters and Types – 15 playable characters from across the Sonic Universe and 3 distinct character types including Speed, Technique, and Power.

Team Sonic Racing is set to launch sometime in winter 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.