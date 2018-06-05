Cyberpunk 2077 Trademark Suggests Game Will be at E3

CD Projekt RED filed a trademark for Cyberpunk 2077 this past April, which they had not done before or since their original teaser trailer released in 2013. (True, they trademarked the term “Cyberpunk” but not specifically “Cyberpunk 2077.”)

Why is this so fascinating? The timing is quite interesting, since it’s right before E3. As such, it gives some credence to the rumor that Cyberpunk 2077 will indeed be at E3.

The developer has been very silent on the matter, period, since the teaser trailer. They’ve said that they’re “hard at work” on the project, that they’ve been working on it “for a long time,” and that it “must be fucking great.” Then nothing until their Twitter account suddenly came alive again. Taking into consideration the revival of their Twitter account and the trademark both happening this year, an E3 presentation seems rather likely.

There are also some reports that CD Projekt RED has booked one-hour closed-door appointments for this year’s E3. They’ve also mentioned that they will have a sci-fi RPG at the show. Uh huh. There’s no way that could be Cyberpunk 2077, sure. The hype is getting so real, you can almost taste it.

I would worry that our expectations of the game will never be met since this has been teased for so long, but then again, it’s CD Projekt RED. They know how to put out great RPGs that excel at both gameplay and story. We’re looking forward to what they have in store for us next week at the show!

[Source: Spieltimes]