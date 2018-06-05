Arcade Racer Onrush Available Now, Check Out Trailer

After weeks of beta testing and various teases, developers Codemasters have released their arcade racer/combat title Onrush today, and while fans can go out and pick up the game now, the company has released one last trailer for those who might still need some convincing. You can check out the launch trailer for Onrush below.

“We’ve had a blast creating this completely original take on what the racing genre can do,” said Paul Rustchynsky, Game Director, Onrush. “We can’t wait for players to get their hands on Onrush and experience the thrill of takedowns, risky stunts and, of course, RUSH.” “We set out to create a racing game that was designed to be played together, with friends and against rivals,” Paul continued. “A game that’s inclusive, so people of all skill levels can enjoy playing together, including those that typically don’t play racing games, achieved by keeping players at the heart of the action at all times.”

Here’s a brief overview of Onrush, courtesy of Codemasters:

A brand new take on the racing genre, Onrush emphasises teamplay as it removes traditional racing staples such as the start/finish line and offers fresh new game modes designed to accentuate fun, creativity and raw adrenaline. Players will have to work together with their team mates, utilising the games different vehicle classes, each with their own unique strengths and abilities to wreak carnage and take the win for their team.

When players jump into Onrush, they’ll be able to go through one of eight vehicle classes in the game, with each class aiming to have its own unique style and feel. The game features four different modes (Overdrive, Switch, Lockdown, and Countdown) and 12 multi-route locations, so single-player and multiplayer playthroughs shouldn’t feel too limited at all. If you’re still on the fence about Onrush, make sure to check out our review of the game, and let us know if you plan on picking it up below.