NBA 2k19 20th Anniversary Edition on the Way, With LeBron James Cover

2K sends the official word that NBA 2K is going to feature three-time NBA Champion, four-time NBA MVP and avid NBA 2K gamer LeBron James on the cover of the NBA 2K19 20th Anniversary Edition. That, more or less, isn’t the news here, folks. What’s more important is that those who purchase the NBA 2K19 20th Anniversary Edition are going to get the game four days early, starting on September 7.

“It’s humbling to be on the 20th anniversary cover of a game I’ve played and loved since I was a little kid,” said James. “We were able to do something really unique for the cover that represents everything that drives me and inspires me – from my family to where I come from and words I live by. I’m honored my journey can be part of this special time in 2K history and I’m excited for fans to see it.”

“This year marks the 30th anniversary for the development team at Visual Concepts and the 20th for the NBA 2K series, so it was important to commemorate this milestone by partnering with the most iconic athlete of this generation in LeBron James,” said Alfie Brody, Vice President of Marketing for NBA 2K. “LeBron’s carefully crafted wording on the NBA 2K19 20th Anniversary Edition cover encapsulates the passion and drive that have elevated him to all-time greatness, making him the perfect cover star.”

The NBA 2K19 20th Anniversary Edition includes the following digital items:

100,000 Virtual Currency;

50,000 MyTEAM points;

20 MyTEAM League Packs (delivered one a week);

Sapphire LeBron James MyTEAM Card;

10 MyTEAM Heat Check Packs (delivered one a week beginning at the start of the NBA season);

5 LeBron-themed murals for MyCOURT;

LeBron MyCOURT design;

King’s Collection – Nike LeBron apparel & footwear (25 pairs!). Physical Items include: LeBron NBA 2K19 poster;

NBA 2K sticker sheet

Custom Wristband featuring LeBron’s chosen words.

*Physical items not included with digital purchase

NBA 2K19 20th Anniversary Edition is going be available on September 7, 2018 for $99.99 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.