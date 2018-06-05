New Concept Art and Comparison Footage Released for Spyro Reignited Trilogy

The folks at IGN got a hold of some new Spyro concept art and comparison footage between the original games, and the upcoming Spyro Reignited Trilogy. While the recent Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy was more of a facelift than a remake (despite being built from the ground-up), this new Spyro collection is much more what you’d expect from a textbook remake. Because of that, Activision is taking every opportunity it can to show off direct comparisons between the originals and developer Toys for Bob’s new anthology.

That said, the two clips provided are tiny, one running ten seconds long and the other, eight. It’s barely enough to see what’s happening in the clips, much less analyze the differences in the usual fun, obsessive way we like. However, it’s still a substantial reminder of just how different these remakes truly look. The enemy designs, environments, and of course visual style are all radically different from the original PlayStation adventures.

In addition to the video clips are 13 pieces of concept art, all from the original Spyro‘s opening area, the Aritsans’ Homeworld. Among the images are a good look at one of the imprisoned dragon statues, some new enemy art, and an in-depth example of the drastic visual changes. Pictured is a cave that was just a simple cave in the original, transformed into an overgrown ruin, with different kinds of lighting effects and hints of deep Spyro lore.

Spyro Reignited Trilogy is set for release on September 21 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

[Source: IGN]