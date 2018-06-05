PlayStation Now Library Hits 650 Games, Summer Deals Revealed
That’s right, today we’ve learned that the PlayStation Now service will have 650 games available to stream during June 2018. This month 12 great games are on offer including, Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition and WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship, PS2 classics such as Wild Arms 3, Okage: Shadow King, and Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits, in addition to PS4 racers like Sebastien Loeb Rally Evo and Table Top Racing.
“Today also marks the start of our summer price promotion for PlayStation Now. From today through September 25, we are bringing back the $9.99 intro offer and 12-month subscription for a limited time. Get your first month for $9.99 (new subscribers only) or lock in another 12 months of PS Now for just $99.99,” revealed Brian Dunn
Here are all the new games available to stream on PS4 and PC starting today (:
- Adam’s Venture: Origins
- Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault
- Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits
- Firefighters: The Simulation
- Kinetica
- Okage: Shadow King
- Seasons After Fall
- Sebastien Loeb Rally Evo
- Table Top Racing
- Wild Arms 3
PS3 → PS4 upgrades:
- Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition
- WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship
According to the PS Blog update, the games below were the most popular on the service during May:
- Red Dead Redemption
- God of War 1 (Original)
- God of War 3 Remastered
- Mortal Kombat
- Fallout: New Vegas
- WWE 2K16
- The Last of Us
- Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution
- NBA 2K16
- Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion
