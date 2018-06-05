PSLS  •  News  •  PlayStation Now: Cloud Gaming, Game Streaming, Gaikai News and More  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PSN / PlayStation Network News, Games and Downtime Updates

PlayStation Now Library Hits 650 Games, Summer Deals Revealed

June 5, 2018Written by Uros Pavlovic

PlayStation Now Streaming Service has 650 Games

That’s right, today we’ve learned that the PlayStation Now service will have 650 games available to stream during June 2018. This month 12 great games are on offer including, Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition and WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship, PS2 classics such as Wild Arms 3, Okage: Shadow King, and Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits, in addition to PS4 racers like Sebastien Loeb Rally Evo and Table Top Racing.

“Today also marks the start of our summer price promotion for PlayStation Now. From today through September 25, we are bringing back the $9.99 intro offer and 12-month subscription for a limited time. Get your first month for $9.99 (new subscribers only) or lock in another 12 months of PS Now for just $99.99,” revealed Brian Dunn Sr Product Marketing Manager, SIEA. 

Here are all the new games available to stream on PS4 and PC starting today (via the official PlayStation Blog):

  • Adam’s Venture: Origins
  • Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault
  • Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits
  • Firefighters: The Simulation
  • Kinetica
  • Okage: Shadow King
  • Seasons After Fall
  • Sebastien Loeb Rally Evo
  • Table Top Racing
  • Wild Arms 3

PS3 → PS4 upgrades:

  • Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition
  • WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship

According to the PS Blog update, the games below were the most popular on the service during May:

  • Red Dead Redemption
  • God of War 1 (Original)
  • God of War 3 Remastered
  • Mortal Kombat
  • Fallout: New Vegas
  • WWE 2K16
  • The Last of Us
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution
  • NBA 2K16
  • Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion

And in related news, you might also like to check out the PlayStation Store Sales in North America: Week of June 5, 2018. In addition, here are the PlayStation Plus Free Games for June 2018.

Tags: ,
Far Cry 5’s ‘Hours of Darkness’ DLC Now Available
Check Out a Brief Clip of Team Sonic Racing Screenshots Gameplay
AdChoices
PlayStationLifeStyle.net is a property of Mandatory, an Evolve Media, LLC company. ©2018 All Rights Reserved.