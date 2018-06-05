PlayStation Now Library Hits 650 Games, Summer Deals Revealed

That’s right, today we’ve learned that the PlayStation Now service will have 650 games available to stream during June 2018. This month 12 great games are on offer including, Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition and WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship, PS2 classics such as Wild Arms 3, Okage: Shadow King, and Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits, in addition to PS4 racers like Sebastien Loeb Rally Evo and Table Top Racing.

“Today also marks the start of our summer price promotion for PlayStation Now. From today through September 25, we are bringing back the $9.99 intro offer and 12-month subscription for a limited time. Get your first month for $9.99 (new subscribers only) or lock in another 12 months of PS Now for just $99.99,” revealed Brian Dunn Sr Product Marketing Manager, SIEA.

Here are all the new games available to stream on PS4 and PC starting today (via the official PlayStation Blog):

Adam’s Venture: Origins

Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault

Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits

Firefighters: The Simulation

Kinetica

Okage: Shadow King

Seasons After Fall

Sebastien Loeb Rally Evo

Table Top Racing

Wild Arms 3

PS3 → PS4 upgrades:

Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition

WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship

According to the PS Blog update, the games below were the most popular on the service during May:

Red Dead Redemption

God of War 1 (Original)

God of War 3 Remastered

Mortal Kombat

Fallout: New Vegas

WWE 2K16

The Last of Us

Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution

NBA 2K16

Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion

