PlayStation Store Global Update – June 5, 2018

North American Update

June’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

Pre-Orders

Destiny 2: Forsaken ($39.99)(out 9-4)

Destiny 2: Forsaken + Annual Pass ($69.99)(out 9-4)

Destiny 2: Forsaken Digital Deluxe Edition ($79.99)(out 9-4)

LEGO The Incredibles ($59.99)(out 6-15)

Jurassic World Evolution ($59.99)(out 6-12)

Jurassic World Evolution Deluxe Edition ($64.99)(out 6-12)

PSVR Games

RollerCoaster Legends II: Thor’s Hammer ($5.99)

PS4 Demos

MOTHERGUNSHIP Demo: Gun Crafting Range

PS4 Games

Arigami: Shadow Edition ($24.99/PS+ $21.24)

Awkward ($11.99)

BLAZBLUE CROSS TAG BATTLE ($49.99))

BLAZBLUE CROSS TAG BATTLE Deluxe Edition ($69.99)

Earth Atlantis ($14.99)

The Elder Scrolls Online: Collection ($79.99)

The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset Collector’s Edition ($59.99)

The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset ($39.99)

Gekido Kintaro’s Revenge ($14.99/PS+ $11.99)

Grim Legends 3: The Dark City Deluxe ($19.99)

The Infectious Madness of Doctor Dekker ($12.99/PS+ $10.39)

Illusion: A Tale of the Mind ($19.99)

Iron Sea Defenders ($7.99)

Milanoir ($12.99)

NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION: Taishi Deluxe Edition with Bonus ($89.99)

NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION: Taishi with Bonus ($59.99)

ONRUSH DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION ($74.99)

ONRUSH STANDARD DIGITAL EDITION ($59.99)

Perils of Baking ($9.99)

Personality and Psychology Premium ($8.99)

Riddled Corpses EX ($11.99)

Shape of the World ($14.99/PS+ $13.49)

Vampyr ($59.99)

PS4 Add-on Content

Aragami: Nightfall (included with Shadow Edition only)

BLAZBLUE CROSS TAG BATTLE DLC (Free and up)

The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset Upgrade ($29.99)

The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset Collector’s Ed. Upgrade ($39.99)

Extinction: Ravenii Rampage ($6.99)

Far Cry 5: Hours of Darkness ($11.99)

FINAL FANTASY® XV – Party Pack (COMRADES Exclusive) (Free)

Jason Part 2 Pick Axe Kill Pack ($2.99)

Knights of Valour: Magic Power Gift Pack (Free and exclusive for PS+)

Knights of Valour: Zhuge Liang’s Growing Pack ($14.99)

Project CARS 2 Spirit of Le Mans Pack ($9.99)

Vampyr – Hunters Heirlooms DLC ($2.99)

PS Vita Games

Riddled Corpses EX ($11.99)

