Latest Project CARS 2 Expansion is Out Now, Includes Nine New Cars

Slightly Mad Studios announced today that the third expansion pack for Project CARS 2, the Spirit of Le Mans, is available now as a standalone purchase or as part of the Project CARS 2 Season Pass for fans of the racing game. The latest expansion will give players a chance to experience two of the most thrilling eras of sportscar racing.

Not only will the third expansion bring nine new cars into the game, but players will also get the Le Mans Vintage Track as well. The track, which is a high-fidelity recreation of the Circuit de la Sarthe, will allow players to travel back in time and test out one of the most legendary tracks ever conceived. Along with the cars and track, five new Career Events will be coming with the expansion, so there’s a lot to sink your teeth into no matter how you look to play.

For the full breakdown of what’s included in the Spirit of Le Mans expansion, check out below:

Experience two of the most thrilling eras of sportscar racing at the world’s most evocative endurance race and discover the true Spirit of Le Mans as today’s LMP1 heroes meet yesteryear’s electrifying prototypes in one classic pack that captures the pure essence of the 24 Heures du Mans. CARS Porsche 919 Hybrid

Toyota TS050 Hybrid

Audi R18 (Fuji 2016)

Audi R18 (Le Mans 2016)

Ferrari 512 S

Ferrari 512 M

Porsche 917 LH

Porsche 924 Carrera GTP

Porsche 961 TRACKS Le Mans Vintage Track LIVERIES GTA Racing (x3)

F4H Motorsport (x1)

Team Highlands Racing (x3)

Team ACR (x2)

XITE Energy (x1) CAREER EVENTS 24 Hours Le Mans Experience

GTO Masters

LMP Challenge

San Marino Group 4 Trophy

Spirit of Le Mans

Project CARS 2 is available now.