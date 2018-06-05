Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus Soundtrack Arriving This Month

If you love listening to video game soundtracks, here’s something fresh for ya. Today, publisher Bethesda Softworks has revealed the release date for the Wolfenstein 2: New Colossus Soundtrack. The sequel to the popular shooter was well-received and if you want to know more on the subject, check out our review of Wolfenstein 2 for PS4.

At any rate, nominated for “Best Music in a Game” at the 2018 New York Game awards and “Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition” at the 2018 DICE awards, the Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus (Original Game Soundtrack) offers brings “a bold and dynamic audio experience to fans.”

Oh and interestingly enough, Bethesda has also uploaded the soundtrack on their official YouTube page. Check it out:

The music was created by composer Mick Gordon (known for cooperating with Bethesda in the past), and it also features award-winning composer Martin Stig Andersen.

For your listening pleasure, the Wolfenstein 2’s soundtrack is “a powerfully eclectic compilation ranging from dark ambient compositions to cinematic scores to energetic rock tracks; providing a diverse soundscape for Wolfenstein 2’s cinematic narrative across 41 tracks spanning over two hours of runtime.”

According to Bethesda Softworks, the Wolfenstein 2 soundtrack will be available to purchase digitally on June 19, 2018.

[Source: Bethesda Softworks YouTube]