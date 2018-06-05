Gran Turismo Reference Spotted in Wreck-It Ralph 2 Trailer

When Wreck-It Ralph emerged ahead of its 2012 theatrical release, video game fandom erupted every time a new trailer was released. The movie was full of classic and modern gaming cameos and Easter eggs, and we all know how much nerds love Easter eggs. Unfortunately the sequel, Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2, has a premise that doesn’t quite lend itself to the same fervor. Still, Reddit is Reddit, and an eagle-eyed user found something strange in a recent trailer. While the gaming references are scarce, at least Wreck-It Ralph and Gran Turismo have a brief crossover moment.

If you want to see it for yourself, watch the new trailer until Ralph and Vanellope fly out of their arcade’s Ethernet cable and into the Utopian cityscapes of the Internet. There’s a shot with a bunch of banal logo billboards for familiar services such as Facebook and YouTube, but in the background you can just make out the Gran Turismo logo. It’s just the logo tucked away behind a bunch of social media signs, which is weird, but likely just another licensing deal or bit of product placement in a flick packed with them.

The original Wreck-It Ralph was full of gaming references, including the likes of Mortal Kombat, Sonic the Hedgehog, Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, Street Fighter, and a lot more. Ralph Breaks the Internet seems much more about wider pop culture, with references to a lot of Internet brands and Disney’s own held licenses, such as Marvel and Star Wars.

[Source: Reddit]