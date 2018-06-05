Yakuza 6: The Song of Life Nears 1 Million Sales, According to Estimates

Last month, it was revealed that Yakuza 6: The Song of Life had been the most successful Yakuza title when it came to Western releases. The game had earned a top-20 spot on the list of best-selling games for the month of May, and SEGA was praising the game for how well it had done overseas. Now, Toshihiro Nagoshi – SEGA’s chief creative officer – has revealed that the game has already sold nearly 1 million copies across the world.

In the same video that discussed the upcoming Yakuza remasters, Nagoshi revealed that according to estimates, Yakuza 6 has already reached the 800,000-900,000 mark in sales. These numbers are a total collection from Japan, Asia, America, and Europe, but Nagoshi did note that Yakuza sales overseas have been just as successful as Japanese ones this time around (via Siliconera). “Yakuza used to sell by the loads in Japan and trickled in sales overseas before, but now overseas sales have reached about as much as they do in Japan.”

With the popularity of the Yakuza series finally gaining traction everywhere around the world, now is as good a time as any for those remasters to launch. In case you missed it, Nagoshi stated that the upcoming remasters will feature no cut content, and will instead be something for new fans of the series to experience:

In the same video, Nagoshi confirms that there will be no cut content in the remasters, meaning that players who already checked out the game won’t have to play it again strictly for new content purposes. Of course, it would have been nice to see some extra stuff in the game, but introducing new fans to the world of Yakuza is a fine consolation nonetheless.

[Source: Siliconera]