Elijah Wood Lending Voice Talent to 11-11 Memories Retold, Releasing This November

Back in April, we revealed a narrative driven WW1 game, 11-11: Memories Retold, in development by Aardman and DigixArt. Today, Bandai Namco Entertainment America has revealed a release date and voice talent for this gritty and beautiful game.

Set to release on November 9 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, 11-11: Memories Retold will feature voice work from Elijah Wood and Sebastian Koch. Multi award winning Wood will be voicing the role of Harry, with International Emmy Award nominated Koch taking on the role of Kurt. Elijah Wood is best known for his role in The Lord of the Rings, while Sebastian Koch for his parts in Homeland.

Along with these announcements, Bandai Namco has released a developer diary, shown above, featuring both actors talking about their experiences during development.

They have also released a brand new character trailer, showcasing a beautiful art-style, full of wonderful colors shinning upon a bloody backdrop. We also get a glimpse at both Harry, a Canadian-American photographer, and Kurt, a Germain technician whose son is missing in action.

Game Direct at DigixArt, Yoan Fanise, had the following to say about the game.

11-11: MEMORIES RETOLD is a very special game at many levels. From the painted style to the emotional journey we create for the player to revive their heritage, we are pushing the boundaries of what a game can be and hope it will leave a mark on you

11-11: Memories Retold is inspired by true events, allowing players to experience both sides of an historical event. What do you think of the art style in the game and do you think you will be picking it up in November, when it releases on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC?