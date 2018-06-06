All-Star Fruit Racing Release Date Detailed for Europe and America

Earlier today, PQube announced that their upcoming game All-Star Fruit Racing, the self-described “juiciest kart racer around,” will be launching on July 13th in European territories and August 21st for North American territories. The game, which is launching on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and is coming out of early access on PC, will be available digitally and physically on all console platforms.

You can check out a trailer for the upcoming racer below:

When it launches, All-Star Fruit Racing will feature 21 different course for players to check out and tons of kart customization options to unlock as you play. All in all, the game boasts over 32,000 possible kart combinations, and with players able to race along or in eight-player online showdowns, you’ll be unlocking stuff for a long time after you pick up the game. Players can jump into a career mode and try to become the best racer, but the game also features Custom Championships where players can fine-tune their own challenge as they see fit.

Here’s how PQube describes the upcoming game:

Jump into a bumper career mode

Pick your favorite character and battle for the first-place trophy in a series of testing championships. Balance speed and skill as you battle other racers in a frantically fruity scrap for the podium and the all-important winner’s prizes, unlocking new characters, championships and kart parts along the way. Master all the modes

Called yourself the champion of the champion? The journey has just begun. Create Custom Championships and select between three different difficulty settings and speeds to fine-tune your challenge, or dive into a range of differentgametypes including Dragster races, Hill Climbs, Elimination races, Time Attacks and even modifier-filled modes that rewrite the rulebook.

All-Star Fruit Racing launches July 13th in European territories and August 21st in North American territories.