Sega and Atlus’s E3 2018 Lineup Includes Valkyria Chronicles 4 and Catherine

In case you didn’t know, E3 is coming next week. Developers and publishers alike have been climbing over one another to push out what they will either present at the show or have available to play on the floor. Sometimes both. Atlus has now stepped up to the plate, and they have a robust E3 lineup indeed.

For starters, they will have a new Total War game to present, Total War: THREE KINGDOMS. Why yes, it is that Three Kingdoms. Atlus will have a series of “gameplay presentations” available for their latest Total War title from Creative Assembly, but there will not be a playable demo. With as many Three Kingdoms strategy games available as there are, I’m surprised Creative Assembly didn’t think of this sooner.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Romance of the Three Kingdoms, it’s a tale of how ancient China united under one banner. Spoiler alert: it was not a peaceful union.

Atlus will also debut new footage of Catherine: Full Body on the showroom floor. Atlus’s description is better than anything I could come up with, so here it goes:

A seductive and mature romantic action-adventure puzzle game from the makers of the Persona series. Catherine Full Body will include a new love interest, “Rin,” with distinct storyline elements for the character, and additional puzzle content. Vincent’s love life has never been so complicated and dramatic!

As for what Atlus will have playable on the showroom floor, you can expect to see the following playable games:

Should be a grand ol’ time at the Atlus sector of the Sega booth. Which are you the most excited about?