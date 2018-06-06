Clannad Getting Digital Release for PS4 This June

It looks like the PlayStation 4 version of Clannad will be seeing a Western release, as Prototype has announced a late June release in America. The release will be digital-only, though gamers would feel the need can import the Japanese release, which comes with English text. Clannad PS4 release in Europe and other areas is still in the works.

If you head over to Play-Asia right now, you can pick up the game for $51.99, with an extra $3 coming off if you use the code “PSLIFE” at checkout.

For those wanting to know more about the game, here is the story synopsis, along with details on the game.

After the death of his mother, Tomoya Okazaki—a guarded delinquent student at Hikarizaka High School—struggles to not only make sense of the abusive relationship he has with his alcoholic father, but also find meaning in his life. While on his way to class one morning, he meets a mystifying girl named Nagisa. She is a delinquent like him, but only because she is repeating her senior year, unlike the perpetually tardy Okazaki. From their brief encounter, Nagisa decides they should be friends, and enlists Tomoya’s help to revive the school drama club. Not being busy in any way, he decides to join in. Along the way, the two make friends with many other students and try to find both solace and belonging in their endeavors. Full HD Support, The Series’ Highest Resolution – All images will support 1920×1080 pixels full HD, the series’ highest resolution. Experience the never tired and moving story with more beautiful visuals than ever before.

– All images will support 1920×1080 pixels full HD, the series’ highest resolution. Experience the never tired and moving story with more beautiful visuals than ever before. 5.1ch Surround Sound Support – All music (background music and songs) and some voices support 5.1ch surround sound. Connect a surround speaker system or 5.1ch headphones to your PlayStation 4, and get wrapped up in the beautiful background music. (You can switch between stereo for music and monoaural for voices.)

– All music (background music and songs) and some voices support 5.1ch surround sound. Connect a surround speaker system or 5.1ch headphones to your PlayStation 4, and get wrapped up in the beautiful background music. (You can switch between stereo for music and monoaural for voices.) Text Support for Both Japanese and English – Text supports both Japanese and English languages, including the digital manual (voices are Japanese-only). You can even switch languages during gameplay. There is also a “Dangopedia” feature that explains Japanese culture.

Do you plan to pick this up later this month?