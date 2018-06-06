Report: Death Stranding Gameplay Detailed Ahead of E3

With E3 2018 just a week away, fans are beginning to look for any speculation on what games might be showing up at the show. Of course, Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding will be there in some capacity during the PlayStation E3 2018 Showcase, but no one really knows exactly what to expect from the title, until possibly right now. Today, a post over on 4chan’s /v/ (via TheNerdMag) board has revealed potential leaks regarding the upcoming game, including some gameplay details and a trailer description.

Before we begin, it’s very important to note that all of this should be taken with a huge grain of salt, as not only is 4chan not 100% reliable, but Hideo Kojima is not exactly known as someone who lets tons of leaks on his games out. With that being said, according to the post, the game will feature “tons of weapons, vehicles, gadgets, and gear” all from different eras of time. Clubs, muskets, and even swords made from concentrated energy will apparently be in the game. This all sounds ridiculous to start, but Kojima is known for being an eccentric, which gives the rumors some chance of being true.

According to the post, the baby found in Death Stranding is the reason behind the time distortions and what causes the player to constantly cross through various dimensions. Players in other games will apparently be able to do things at certain points that will have a butterfly effect throughout the world of Death Stranding, and PvP can happen at any point if players accidentally stumble into each other. The biggest note in the post is that the game has apparently been internally delayed, and will now release in 2020.

As far as the new trailer for the game, it will be “a lot more of the same,” with Sam lying on the beach before gameplay kicks in. Towards the end of the gameplay section, things will travel back in time and players will see the trailer play out from the perspective of Sam. We want to reiterate once more that a lot of this should be taken with tons of speculation, but thankfully we won’t have too long to wait to see if it turns out to be true.

[Source: TheNerdMag]