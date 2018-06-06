Destiny 2: Forsaken Pre-Orders Now Available, Special Editions, More Options To Be Revealed Later

After yesterday’s big Destiny 2: Forsaken reveal, pre-orders are live for the hotly anticipated Destiny 2 expansion. Three versions of the expansion are currently available. The basic expansion is $40 and comes with only the Forsaken content update in September. Forsaken + Annual Pass will grant players access to three additional content updates through September 2019 an runs $70. The Forsaken Digital Deluxe Edition will include the Annual Pass as well as the Awoken Legend Set, which includes a Legendary Bow Ornament, the Dirge Paladin Emblem, and the Vestian Ghost Shell. The Digital Deluxe Edition is priced at $80.

The Destiny 2 Annual Pass by itself will be $35, $5 more than if you by it with the Forsaken expansion, though it’s not currently available to order by itself. This content will not replace seasonal events and free updates that will be available to all players. You might want to hold off on pre-ordering early if you have any reservations about what all of this content may include. Bungie is set to reveal additional details about the Annual Pass tomorrow, and we’ll be getting more details about all of the coming content updates throughout the summer.

All pre-orders include Cayde’s Exotic Stash exclusive items (Ace of Spades Last Hand Exotic Ornament, Queen of Hearts Exotic Ship, Standoff Exotic Emote, Shades of Cayde-6 Armor Shaders) and a Destiny 2: Forsaken dynamic PS4 theme for pre-orders on the PlayStation Store.

In order to play Forsaken, the Destiny 2 base game and first two expansions (Curse of Osiris and Warmind) are required. Bungie tweeted that additional product options would be unveiled later in the year for players that don’t own the base game and first two expansions. For right now, this big reveal and product availability is catering to the Destiny 2 players that are invested in the game and have poured out the feedback that Forsaken is based on.

There will be additional D2: Forsaken product options unveiled later this year for players who do not own the Destiny 2 base game and both Expansions. They’ll be available closer to the Sept 4th launch. — Bungie (@Bungie) June 5, 2018

Lot’s of impressive additions and changes are coming with Destiny 2’s first yearly expansion, including improvements that will change the way we play the game. One of those additions is a brand new PvP/PvE hybrid mode called Gambit that we’ll have the opportunity to get our hands on at E3. It will also be available to play at GuardianCon shortly after E3 ends.

Destiny 2: Forsaken launches on September 4.