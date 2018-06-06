Rumor: Fallout 76 Could Be Releasing a Lot Sooner Than You Think

If a recent leak is anything to go by, we might see Fallout 76 release at the end of next month. Earlier this week, Amazon posted their listing for Fallout 76 with a release date of July 31, 2018. It has since been changed to a placeholder date of December 31, 2019. In support of this small hiccup, a picture made its way onto ResetEra supposedly featuring a retail display showing the Fallout 76 release date as July 31, 2018.

We’re taking this one with a significant grain of salt though. The blurry image could have easily been faked up after the Amazon error, as no new key art or information was revealed with the leak. Even the “Rebuild the Wasteland” tagline goes hand-in-hand with the Kotaku’s leak that Fallout 76 will be an online survival game that retains elements of Fallout 4’s building mode. The blurry image could be trying to hide the fact that it is photoshopped, but it could also have been a retail employee trying to sneakily take a picture without their bosses knowing. We’ll probably know for sure on Sunday night.

Fallout 76 is one of a number of games that Bethesda will showcase on Sunday night ahead of E3, including RAGE 2 and other surprises. Fans are wondering exactly what Fallout 76 will entail, but Kotaku’s Jason Schreier has been cautioning people against getting hyped for a traditional Fallout single-player game. Pete Hines recently tweeted about how excited the folks over at Bethesda are for E3, so even if Fallout 76 isn’t your cup of tea, you’ll probably see something you like.

You might not know that many folks at game companies tend not to get very excited about E3. It’s a ton of hard work and stress. And it’s completely exhausting. But this year, I’ve noticed we (Bethesda) are all really excited about E3. It’s kinda weird, and fun, and nice. pic.twitter.com/o2QED7JWLP — Pete Hines (@DCDeacon) June 6, 2018

Honestly, we wouldn’t be all that surprised to see Bethesda announce a Fallout 76 release date for July. When Fallout Shelter released on mobile, it was unveiled and launched the same day. If they managed to keep this one under wraps for a release this summer, that would be an impressive feat. Bethesda does need some releases to fill out their roster for 2018, and we’ll probably see a few new Bethesda titles release before the end of the year.

Do you think the Fallout 76 release date leak is accurate, or is this one painfully fake?