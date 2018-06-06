H1Z1 Amasses Over 7 Million Players on PlayStation 4

It’s been a pretty good month for the PlayStation 4 version of H1Z1. Not only did they launch with 200,000 concurrent players, but the game – which is still technically in open beta – also hit 1.5 million players just a couple of days after its launch. Now, according to the official Twitter account for the game, that number has grown to nearly 10 times its initial number.

H1Z1 PS4 Open Beta is now live! Download and join over 7,000,000 players in a reimagined Battle Royale experience. — H1Z1 (@H1Z1) May 31, 2018

If you can’t see the tweet above, H1Z1 states that now over 7,000,000 players have participated in the open beta for the game. That’s a pretty wild number by itself, but consider that the game still hasn’t even been available on PlayStation 4 for a month, and it becomes even crazier. This stat just goes to show how excited and ready fans of the game were to get it on a home console, and they are definitely showing their support.

Along with the reworked UI for the game, the control scheme for H1Z1 on PS4 has also been tailor-made to keep players focused on the action. Implementing a new grab-and-go equipment system and a more simplified loot collection and inventory management process will allow players to keep their eyes open on the action and not lost within a menu.

In case you missed it, Daybreak Game Company recently shared some tips for players to use in order to help newcomers get acclimated to H1Z1. You can check some of those out below:

Starter Tips: Practice your aim and learn bullet drop mechanics in Combat Training before taking the dive into battle royale matches! Finding a weapon should be your first priority after touching down – remember, with 99 other players in the match, there’s always someone nearby. Master the weapon wheel – you can hold up to two weapons from the start, with level-1 and level-2 backpacks each unlocking a 3rd and 4th weapon slot. Pay attention to the planes overhead – the military crates they drop across the map are a guaranteed way to get more powerful gear and weapons. Use the minimap and compass to locate a vehicle – police cruisers, jeeps, trucks and ATVs make it easier to grab airdrops before the competition, and offer the quickest path to safety as the gas rings start closing.

H1Z1 is available now on PlayStation 4.