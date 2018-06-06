Strange Brigade E3 2018 Teaser Trailer Arrives

Rebellion Developments has just released a Strange Brigade E3 2018 trailer for their upcoming multiplatform game. As we’ve learned back in April, the game will be available for purchase on August 28, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The game is set in Egypt, during the 1930s. Check out the E3 2018 teaser trailer below:

Word is: “Erased from ancient history and buried in a nameless tomb for 4,000 years, Seteki the Witch Queen has risen once again. Only one troop of daring heroes can stand against the fearsome power of Seteki and her army of mummified monstrosities: The Strange Brigade!”

In Strange Brigade players will get to “explore remarkable ruins, solve perilous puzzles and uncover tantalizing treasure” while they blast their way through armies of the undead.

Here are the main features lined up for Strange Brigade:

One Gripping Adventure! – Hunt the foul Seteki through a rip-roaring campaign filled with dangerous dig sites, prodigious pyramids and crumbling caves packed with bountiful foes to send back to the afterlife. Explore alone or team up in 2-4 player online co-op!

– Hunt the foul Seteki through a rip-roaring campaign filled with dangerous dig sites, prodigious pyramids and crumbling caves packed with bountiful foes to send back to the afterlife. Explore alone or team up in 2-4 player online co-op! Four Fearless Fortune Hunters – Travel the ancient world as one of four dashing agents trained to tackle the supernatural. Unleash devastating magical powers and powerful prototype weapons such as the fire-spitting Krakatoa, the ice cold Chill Burster, and the brain-busting Blunderbuss!

– Travel the ancient world as one of four dashing agents trained to tackle the supernatural. Unleash devastating magical powers and powerful prototype weapons such as the fire-spitting Krakatoa, the ice cold Chill Burster, and the brain-busting Blunderbuss! A Legion of Malevolent Monsters – Seteki is not the only mythological menace to have awoken… she’s brought an army of loyal beasts with her! Face her many nefarious ne’er-do-wells, including moaning mummies, fire-breathing assassins, armour-plated minotaurs, and much worse!

– Seteki is not the only mythological menace to have awoken… she’s brought an army of loyal beasts with her! Face her many nefarious ne’er-do-wells, including moaning mummies, fire-breathing assassins, armour-plated minotaurs, and much worse! Tons of Terrifying Traps – Keep an eye on your environment to find creative ways to boff your enemies! Decapitate the undead with spinning blades, fry them to a crisp with fire traps, crush them with a well-placed boulder and more!

– Keep an eye on your environment to find creative ways to boff your enemies! Decapitate the undead with spinning blades, fry them to a crisp with fire traps, crush them with a well-placed boulder and more! Oodles of Predicaments – Keep those peepers peeled for suspicious clues, secret entrances and ancient contraptions that need re-awakening! Who knows what alluring treasures and buried riches await you on the other side…

You can also learn more on the game’s official website.