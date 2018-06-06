The Game Awards 2018 Date Has Been Set

The Game Awards have always been a somewhat polarizing event, even before Geoff Keighley made it his pet project. Well love them or hate them, they’re coming back for another round this year on December 6th.

“Our team is already deep into planning this year’s show, which will will be our biggest production to date,” Keighley said. “We’re taking all the elements that worked last year and adding even more to the experience for fans in person and those watching at home all over the world. I can’t wait to share more soon!”

They may no longer be on G4TV (rest in peace) or Spike, but there are still plenty of ways to catch it in case you can’t be in LA on that night. In fact, there are ten different streaming channels that will host it:

Twitch

YouTube

Facebook Live

Twitter (yes, Twitter)

Steam

PlayStation Store

Xbox

Mixer

IGN

Gamespot

As long as you have a mobile device, a computer, or a gaming console, you will be able to watch the show. If you happen to be in the LA area, more info will be released in the coming months on how you can attend the ceremony and/or the on-site events. If you’re looking for guaranteed entry, then be on the lookout for ticket sales when they start this Friday, June 8th.

Voting will be available on The Game Awards official website not long before the show will air. We still have quite a few more months of decent gaming before then.