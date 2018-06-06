The Walking Dead: The Final Season Starts in August, Check Out New Trailer

Today, Telltale Games and Skybound Entertainment announced that the first episode of The Walking Dead: The Final Season will launch later this year, with the opening episode debuting on August 14, 2018, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, with a Nintendo Switch release planned later this year. You can check out a brand new trailer for the upcoming season below, which shows Clementine going over the rules for encountering a zombie.

The final season of the game will see Clementine – now a fierce and capable survivor – still searching for a permanent home while also trying to build a life and become a leader. In her travels, she befriends and must protect AJ, an orphaned boy and the only thing like a family that she has left. The Walking Dead: The Final Season is available for preorder starting June 8th, and all players who preorder the game on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will receive immediate access to The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series Collection, which gathers all 19 existing episodes into one bundle.

For more on the upcoming final season of The Walking Dead, check an overview from Telltale below:

Emotional, Gut-Wrenching Story – See Clementine’s journey through to the end. As she builds a new life, you will have to grapple with new types of choices and live with the consequences as AJ looks on, learning from your every move. More Control, More Tension – A new over-the-shoulder camera system, greater freedom to explore detailed environments, and scenes with unscripted combat capture the fear of living in a world overrun by the undead and create the most engaging The Walking Dead game yet. Striking New Visual Style – The all-new Graphic Black art style rips the ink from the pages of the Eisner Award-winning comic book series and brings the world of The Walking Dead to life like never before. Supports 4K resolution and high dynamic range on compatible devices.

The Walking Dead: The Final Season will begin on August 14, 2018.