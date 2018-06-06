PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

The Walking Dead: The Final Season Starts in August, Check Out New Trailer

June 6, 2018Written by Anthony Nash

Today, Telltale Games and Skybound Entertainment announced that the first episode of The Walking Dead: The Final Season will launch later this year, with the opening episode debuting on August 14, 2018, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, with a Nintendo Switch release planned later this year. You can check out a brand new trailer for the upcoming season below, which shows Clementine going over the rules for encountering a zombie.

The final season of the game will see Clementine – now a fierce and capable survivor – still searching for a permanent home while also trying to build a life and become a leader. In her travels, she befriends and must protect AJ, an orphaned boy and the only thing like a family that she has left. The Walking Dead: The Final Season is available for preorder starting June 8th, and all players who preorder the game on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will receive immediate access to The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series Collection, which gathers all 19 existing episodes into one bundle.

For more on the upcoming final season of The Walking Dead, check an overview from Telltale below:

  • Emotional, Gut-Wrenching Story – See Clementine’s journey through to the end. As she builds a new life, you will have to grapple with new types of choices and live with the consequences as AJ looks on, learning from your every move.
  • More Control, More Tension – A new over-the-shoulder camera system, greater freedom to explore detailed environments, and scenes with unscripted combat capture the fear of living in a world overrun by the undead and create the most engaging The Walking Dead game yet.
  • Striking New Visual Style – The all-new Graphic Black art style rips the ink from the pages of the Eisner Award-winning comic book series and brings the world of The Walking Dead to life like never before. Supports 4K resolution and high dynamic range on compatible devices.

The Walking Dead: The Final Season will begin on August 14, 2018.

