Ubisoft Details Post-Launch Content for The Crew 2

Today, Ubisoft has detailed some of its post-launch plans for their upcoming open-world racing game The Crew 2. Starting on June 29th, players will be able to purchase The Crew 2 Season Pass, which will run them $39.99 and will also be included in the game’s Gold and Motor Editions.

Alongside the announcement of the Season Pass for the game, Ubisoft also announced that major free updates will occur every three months to expand players experience in the game. New disciplines, modes, and features are just some of what Ubisoft is promising to bring into the game every three months, so even players without the Season Pass will be well taken care of.

The first update – Gator Rush – will be released in September 2018 and allow players to enter “fun and wacky races” on all kinds of surfaces while also mastering the Hovercraft discipline. The free update will also introduce five all-new vehicles to the line-up, as well as the new “Legendary” rarity level on performance parts that players will be able to find in the game. Ubisoft has stated that more new vehicles and game modes are planned, including a brand new PvP mode planned for the second free update, which would be sometime in December 2018.

When it comes to the Season Pass, players can expect a ton of updates and additions as well, including:

Three exclusive vehicles on day one, the Porsche 911 TURBO 3.6, the SUPERMARINE SPITFIRE MK IX and the ICE Marine BLADERUNNER 35.

Seven days early access to the monthly added vehicles, totaling 22 vehicles

One exclusive house location as well as two exclusive outfits

VIP 20 percent discount off of the game store

Players looking forward to the Season Pass of The Crew 2 will be able to purchase it later this month, so make sure to grab it if you’re looking forward to the upcoming game.