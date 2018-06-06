V4.3 Fortnite Update Released, New Item and Characters Now Available

It’s time, yet again, for another Fortnite update. Epic Games has posted the skinny on Fortnite’s V4.3 Content Update on its official site. In addition to a bunch of balance updates, the Battle Royale mode has a new item, and Save the World has two new characters.

The new Battle Royale item is the Bouncer Trap. While it says trap, and can certainly be used to disrupt opponents, it can also have utility in sending teammates flying through the air. Meanwhile, the new characters for Save the World are the Chrome Commandos. Diecast Jonsey and Chromium Ramirez are now up for grabs in the Event Store. Yes, they’re literally robot soldiers made of chrome.

The biggest balance adjustment is to shotguns, which Epic figures has become too powerful due to recent “equip time changes.” Because of that, the headshot multiplier and overall damage has been reduced for the Pump Shotgun, and just the headshot multiplier has been nerfed for the Tactical Shotgun. Epic also states plans to make shotguns more consistent, improve accuracy, and fix “other odd behavior.”

A lot of changes were also made in relation to building. These were implemented due to the impact Rocket Launcher and Grenade Launcher have on the late game, lackluster performance of the Minigun, and resource issues. Those changes are as follows:

Supply Llama Decreased material stacks from 500 to 200 per resource. Explosive Ammo removed.

Damage fall-off vs. structures removed for Rifles, SMGs, Pistols, and LMGs.

Floor loot materials adjusted Material drop chances in floor loot reduced by 33%. Material stack sizes in floor loot reduced by 33%.

Ammo availability adjusted Light Ammo stack sizes increased from 12 to 18. Explosive Ammo availability decreased 50%.

Minigun adjusted Accuracy increased by 10%. Light Ammo spawn increased from 60 to 90. Damage against structures increased from 25 to 30.

C4 structure explosion radius increased from 400 to 600.

Teams of 20 Storm Damage per tick adjusted. Storm circle 1 damage per tick decreased from 10 to 1. Storm circle 2 damage per tick decreased from 10 to 2. Storm circle 3 damage per tick decreased from 10 to 4. Storm circle 4 damage per tick decreased from 10 to 8.



All of the changes listed above apply to just Battle Royale. For Save the World, the only difference is the new characters.

[Source: Epic Games]