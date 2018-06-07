Activision E3 2018 Lineup: Black Ops 4, Destiny 2: Forsaken Hands-on Gameplay and More

Activision sends along the official lineup for its E3 2018 showcase, which is held from June 12-14 at the LA Convention Center (Activision booth #1001 in the South Hall). The publisher has revealed E3 visitors are going to get the first public hands-on gameplay with Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Destiny 2: Forsaken and Spyro Reignited Trilogy.

That’s not all, of course. The company also uncovered that fans can look forward to more Activision announcements, including Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy news and more.

“Activision’s E3 2018 slate is all about giving fans what they want – hands-on experiences with their most-beloved game franchises,” said Tim Ellis, CMO of Activision. “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 delivers gritty, grounded, all-out combat in an incredibly deep multiplayer experience that players can jump into at the show; Destiny 2: Forsaken invites players to experience the frenetic pace of the all-new 4v4 mode, Gambit; Spyro Reignited Trilogy gives fans first hands-on gameplay with the totally remastered experience; and there’s more exciting news still to be announced!”

The Black Ops 4 E3 showcase will offer hands-on with the game’s multiplayer mode, and a new map debuting at the event. The game features grounded combat, along with new levels of customization and tactical gameplay, various new weapons for gamers to have fun with, in addition to fresh maps and modes. We’ve already had a chance to experience Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 ourselves.

Apart from Black Ops 4, Bungie, High Moon Studios and Activision are going to showcase a new mode for the Destiny 2: Forsaken, called Gambit. Gambit is a 4v4 hybrid mode that merges PvE and PvP. It has been described as “a new way to play Destiny 2, offering something for all players to enjoy, appealing to those who thrive on the competition and unpredictable elements of PvP gameplay, while seamlessly blending the collaborative and cooperative elements of PvE.”

I don’t mean to be an ass, but we really do have a staggering amount of info about Destiny 2: Forsaken – mostly courtesy of our resident Destiny nut, Chandler Wood.

Activision also confirmed playable levels of Spyro Reignited Trilogy at the show. This was described as a game where “Spyro-maniacs will be able to glide to new heights, unleash fire-breathing attacks, and explore lush environments all in HD graphical glory! Fans will enjoy reliving some of their favorite Spyro experiences from 20 years ago in this remastered trilogy that features improved environments, updated controls, brand-new lighting and recreated cinematics – all mapped faithfully from the originals.”

Keep your eyes peeled for all of that and more come E3 next week, folks.