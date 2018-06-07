Avalanche Studios Announces Open-World Action Game Generation Zero

After teasing that a brand new IP would be revealed soon (and after just writing about it 10 minutes ago), Avalanche Studios has officially revealed that their new IP is an open-world action game called Generation Zero. The game, which is set in 1980s Sweden and tells the story of hostile machines that have taken over the countryside, is currently in development, with plans to launch the game in 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

You can check out a trailer for Generation Zero below:

Nothing in the trailer really tells us about the story, but we do get to see players facing off against some angry looking machines as well as one gigantic robotic creature. Avalanche Studios has said that the game can be played on your own or with up to three friends in a co-op multiplayer mode. Players will be able to utilize “guerrilla tactics” and trap, lure, and destroy enemies throughout various skirmishes.

For some more features on Generation Zero, check out how Avalanche Studios describes the game below:

1980’s Nostalgia. Cutting Edge Visuals.

Explore a vast open world, rendered with the proprietary Apex engine, featuring a full day/night cycle with unpredictable weather, complex AI behavior, simulated ballistics, highly realistic acoustics and a dynamic 1980’s soundtrack. Get Ready. Then Fight Back.

All enemies are persistently simulated in the world, and roam the landscape with intent and purpose. By tactically combining weapons, skills and equipment, you’ll be able to lure, cripple, and destroy your enemies. If you manage to destroy a specific enemy component, be it armor, weapons or sensory equipment, the damage is permanent. Enemies will bear those scars until you face them again, whether that is minutes, hours or weeks later. 1-4 Player Seamless Multiplayer.

Go it alone, or team-up with up to three of your friends in seamless co-op multiplayer. Do anything in your power to level the playing field; scavenge for weapons and equipment, set traps and use the environment to your advantage in intense sandbox combat. Collaborate and combine your unique skills to take down enemies, support downed friends by reviving them, and share the loot after an enemy is defeated. In Generation Zero, living is winning.

Generation Zero is slated to launch sometime in 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.