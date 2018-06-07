MotoGP 18 Officially Out Today, Check Out a New Trailer

Get ready to head out to the track, as MotoGP 18 is officially out today. To celebrate the release, Milestone has sent out a brand new trailer for the game to showcase some aspects of the game in case players are still on the fence. The game will once again aim to give players the opportunity to take part in the most popular motorcycle racing show on earth and will feature official content from the 2018 MotoGP season.

You can check out the launch trailer for MotoGP 18 below:

For more on the upcoming motorcycle racing game, check out a brief overview of MotoGP 18 below:

Key features include: The official 2018 MotoGP™ season, with all riders, official rosters from MotoGP™, Moto2™, Moto3™ and Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup and all 19 official tracks, including the new Buriram International Circuit in Thailand;

Faithful reproduction of riders, tracks and bikes, thanks to the Drone Scanning system, for a 1:1 recreation of all the track details, and the 3D scanning technology, to include real MotoGP™ riders’ faces in game;

Exclusive improved features to make the game experience as immersive as ever, such as new cut scenes, the spectator mode and brand new interactive tutorials; Enhanced AI, Bike Physics and Collision System, with the introduction of riding aids to offer a more enjoyable simulation at every level;

New scalable damage system and tire management system; A compelling career mode to climb the ladder from Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup to MotoGP™ class, including an innovative bike development setup, to significantly increase the bikes’ performance, as well as the MotoGP™ ID to keep track of such progress.

MotoGP 18 will launch on June 7, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, with a Nintendo Switch launch coming shortly after.